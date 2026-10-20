Shatayvia Calderon and son found dead in Indianapolis condo
World
A tragic discovery in Indianapolis: police found a 33-year-old woman, Shatayvia Calderon, and her 9-year-old son, Julian, dead in their condo after a 911 call on October 19.
Investigators believe Calderon shot her son before turning the gun on herself.
Both had gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Indianapolis police interview witness, offer resources
The Indianapolis police are calling this an "unthinkable" event.
They're talking to a cooperative witness to piece together what happened and are focused on supporting the community through this difficult time, making sure resources are available for anyone affected.