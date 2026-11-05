Sheikh Hasina to return by December despite Bangladesh death sentence
World
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, says she'll head back home by December after living in India since being ousted in 2024's student-led protests.
She made it clear she doesn't need "the blessing of a foreign power" to return.
But her comeback won't be simple: Hasina faces a death sentence in absentia over the protests that left nearly 1,400 people dead.
She strongly denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Bangladesh seeks extradition, Hasina pledges service
Bangladesh wants Hasina extradited, but India hasn't agreed to send her back.
Hasina insists her return is about serving the people of Bangladesh, not chasing power.