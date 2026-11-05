Sheikh Hasina vows December return from India despite death sentence
Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, now living in exile in India, says she's heading back to her country this December, even though there's a death sentence waiting for her.
The charges stem from a violent crackdown on protests during her time in office.
Hasina first announced her return plans in August and is standing by them, saying she wants to be with her people no matter what.
Rahman defends crackdown, Hasina shuns protection
Since Hasina was ousted in 2024 after student-led protests, Bangladesh has seen major political shakeups.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge of an interim administration before Tarique Rahman took over.
His administration has faced criticism for cracking down on civil liberties and banning Hasina's party.
Despite international criticism, Rahman's government stands by its actions.
Notably, Hasina has turned down any foreign protection for her return, saying she'd "rather die on the soil of my own country," showing just how determined (and complicated) her comeback really is.