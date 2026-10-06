Shelekhov hospital quarantined after Irkutsk anti-plague worker dies of pneumonia
World
A hospital in Shelekhov, Russia, is under quarantine after a worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died after developing pneumonia of unknown origin last week.
While there were early worries about the plague, Russian officials say extensive testing found no microorganisms associated with her professional activities.
Contacts monitored with some COVID-19 positives
Local health teams are keeping everyone who had contact with her under close watch: so far, no one else has her illness, though some tested positive for regular cold viruses and COVID-19.
The story has caught global attention (even President Trump is watching), and extra precautions like asking staff to wear masks as a precaution are in place as authorities keep investigating.