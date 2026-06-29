Germany: At least 5 dead in shooting, suspect detained
What's the story
A shooting incident in Stade, a town in northern Germany, has left five people dead. The incident took place near a youth center in the town's center. Stade, which is home to around 50,000 residents and lies west of Hamburg. Local police have detained a male suspect but haven't disclosed his identity or that of the victims.
Investigation ongoing
Police urge residents to avoid area
A major police operation is currently underway on Dankersstrasse, the site of the shooting, according to a report by the news outlet Deutsche Welle. Police have asked residents to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency services. The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear as investigations are still ongoing.
Suspect speculation
Police yet to confirm reports of multiple suspects
While some local media reports hinted at the possibility of multiple suspects being involved in the shooting, police have not confirmed these claims. A police spokesperson was quoted as saying that one person was arrested but didn't confirm an exact death toll or provide further operational details. Emergency personnel and investigators are still present at the scene as part of ongoing efforts to establish what happened during this tragic event.