Watch: Pakistan Army chief briefly stopped at Munich conference

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was briefly stopped and asked to show his ID at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany . A video of the incident has gone viral, showing a security officer asking Munir to display his ID card. The officer said, "Stop...where is your ID? Please flip your ID card." According to sources quoted by CNN-News18, this was standard procedure for all attendees at the conference.

Public reaction Munir's presence at MSC protested by Germany-based Sindhi group The incident sparked a debate online, with some calling it a diplomatic embarrassment while others defended it as normal security protocol. Former Pakistani military officer Adil Raja commented on social media that "no one knows him" on the global stage and alleged Munir "obediently introduces himself even to gatekeepers when asked." The MSC is an annual forum for world leaders, defense officials, diplomats, and policy experts to discuss global security challenges.

Protest details JSMM protests Munir's presence at MSC Meanwhile, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Germany-based Sindhi political organization, protested Munir's presence at the conference. The group called his invitation "deeply regrettable" and urged international stakeholders to take notice. JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat wrote to the United Nations, European Union, German government, and global human rights organizations expressing "deep shock and regret" over Munir's invitation.

Accusations made JSMM accuses Pakistan military of human rights violations The JSMM accused Pakistan's military establishment of human rights violations and political interference. They referred to the 1971 events in former East Pakistan, which led to Bangladesh's creation, as genocide. The group also alleged that Islamabad's military and intelligence agencies supported extremist elements in the region, a claim consistently denied by Islamabad.