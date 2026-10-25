Shrapnel from Yemen's Houthi missiles fell in Mecca, Medina regions
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency has reported that shrapnel from intercepted missiles fell in the Mecca and Medina regions. The missiles were launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The agency confirmed on X, "Civil defense in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia."
Denial issued
Houthis deny targeting holy cities
The Houthi rebels have denied the allegations of targeting Mecca and Medina, calling them a "great and huge lie."
Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, said they targeted Saudi oil facilities and airports instead.
These included a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an airport in Najran, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.
Safety measures
Emergency warnings issued in Mecca province
In light of the situation, Saudi Civil Defence issued emergency warnings for potential aerial threats in Mecca Province and other governorates. The agency later said that the potential danger had passed.
Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, 2026.
IndiGo and Akasa Air have also canceled services to Saudi cities amid these tensions.