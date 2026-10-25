Shrapnel from Yemen's Houthi missiles fell in Mecca, Medina regions

The Houthi rebels have denied the allegations of targeting Mecca and Medina, calling them a "great and huge lie."

Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, said they targeted Saudi oil facilities and airports instead.

These included a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an airport in Najran, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.