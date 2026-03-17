Shrapnel from intercepted missile kills Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi

Defense response

Ministry of Defense confirms interception of ballistic missiles

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the UAE's air defenses have intercepted a total of 304 ballistic missiles, along with 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These attacks have claimed the lives of two soldiers on duty and five civilians from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine. The ministry reiterated its readiness to face any threats to national security and sovereignty.