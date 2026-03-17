Shrapnel from intercepted missile kills Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
A Pakistani national was killed in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas area after shrapnel fell from a ballistic missile intercepted by air defense systems. The incident took place when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully intercepted a missile; however, debris from the interception led to the fatality. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and authorities cordoned off the area.
Defense response
Ministry of Defense confirms interception of ballistic missiles
The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the UAE's air defenses have intercepted a total of 304 ballistic missiles, along with 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These attacks have claimed the lives of two soldiers on duty and five civilians from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine. The ministry reiterated its readiness to face any threats to national security and sovereignty.
Public advisory
Authorities urge residents to stay alert and follow instructions
In light of the incident, authorities have advised residents to stay alert and follow official instructions as more information becomes available. They have also requested the public to depend solely on verified sources for information and refrain from spreading rumors or unverified reports. On Monday, a missile fell on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, killing a Palestinian national.