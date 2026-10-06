Siberian plague lab worker dies, Donald Trump offers US help
World
A mysterious incident at a Siberian plague research lab led to the death of a worker and dozens being quarantined, sparking health worries in Russia.
Even with ongoing tensions, US President Donald Trump stepped in Monday, calling it a "big problem for Russia" and saying "We'll help," showing that global health concerns can bring countries together, even rivals.
Concerns about lab safety in Russia
The event has put a spotlight on how dangerous pathogens are handled and why safety in labs is so important.
While Russian officials say things are under control, the situation has people talking about public health fears on social media.