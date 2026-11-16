'Proudly non-halal': London restaurant's Sikh owner faces protest
What's the story
Singh's Dining, a restaurant in Hammersmith, London, owned by Harman Singh Kapoor, has become the center of controversy for its "proudly non-halal" food policy. The eatery recently saw a protest by a large crowd chanting slogans like "Allahu Akbar," "Shame on you," and "Free Palestine." The protest was largely against Kapoor's refusal to serve halal meat and his social media posts about Muslims and the Gaza conflict.
Owner's claims
Kapoor alleges he was arrested before the protest
Kapoor has alleged that he and his family have received hundreds of death threats and faced harassment over the restaurant's food policy.
He also claimed that he was arrested hours before the protest on suspicion of possessing and distributing an extreme image.
Kapoor confirmed his arrest in a social media post, expressing fear for his family's safety.
Online controversy
Controversial posts about bacon and western countries
Kapoor's social media activity, including posts of him holding bacon strips, has also drawn criticism.
One post read, "Behold. Bacon can save Western countries." Another showed the restaurant's meat counter with the caption, "Top quality pork on sale at Harrods."
Despite the backlash and calls for a boycott of his restaurant, Kapoor claims he received no additional protection from the Metropolitan Police.
Closure demands
Khushi thanked actor John Cleese for hiring security
Footage from the protest showed Kapoor's wife, Khushi, thanking actor John Cleese for hiring security for their restaurant.
A sign outside the restaurant read, "John Cleese is paying to defend this restaurant - because Met Police won't."
The protesters demanded the closure of Singh's Dining over its non-halal policy and Kapoor's social media posts.