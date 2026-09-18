Sikh truck driver stabbed 17 times in US restroom
What's the story
A 28-year-old Punjabi Sikh truck driver, identified only as Singh, was brutally attacked and stabbed 17 times at a rest area in Wyoming, United States, which left him hospitalized with multiple injuries. The assault occurred only a few days after a contentious social media post by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that featured a fictional character named "Mr. Singh," which led to criticism for purportedly promoting anti-Indian and anti-Sikh stereotypes.
Escape and rescue
Family helps Singh and gives police info on suspect
The incident took place early Sunday morning at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80.
Singh was on his way to Pennsylvania when he was ambushed by an assailant who followed him into the bathroom.
Singh managed to escape the restroom after the attack but collapsed outside due to his injuries.
A Hispanic family at the rest stop heard his cries for help and rushed to his aid, attending to his wounds and calling for medical assistance.
Arrest and charges
Suspect arrested, motive yet to be determined
The family also provided police with information about the suspect's truck, which helped in apprehending the attacker.
The suspect, identified as Andrew Kris Bzdak, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol near Rawlins, about 113km from the rest area.
Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. However, authorities are yet to determine a motive for the attack.
Singh remains hospitalized with injuries to his neck, chest, arms, and ribs.
Recent controversy
Incident comes days after controversial DHS poster
The stabbing incident comes days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an AI-generated poster titled "Transformers: Age of Deportations."
The poster depicted a Transformer with a DHS insignia confronting a Sikh man named "Singh."
It carried messages like "America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don't know how to drive, Mr. Singh," and urged people to "self-deport."
Political response
Indian-origin Congressman reacts to attack
Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the attack on Singh and highlighted the growing anti-immigrant sentiment in the US.
He wrote on X, "I'm horrified by the brutal attack on a Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop."
Krishnamoorthi also pointed out the recent DHS post as an example of escalating hatred toward Sikh and South Asian Americans.