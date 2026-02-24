Simple dog lick leads to sepsis, UK woman loses limbs

A 52-year-old woman from the United Kingdom had both her hands and legs amputated after developing severe sepsis. The infection is believed to have entered her bloodstream through a small cut licked by her pet dog. Manjit Sangha fell ill in July 2025, returning home from work feeling unwell. By the next morning, she was unconscious with purple lips and cold hands and feet.

Medical crisis Doctors performed multiple surgeries to save her life Sangha was rushed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, where she was admitted to intensive care. During her 32-week hospital stay, she suffered six cardiac arrests. Doctors performed multiple surgeries, including amputating both legs below the knee and both hands, to stop the infection from spreading further. Her spleen was also removed as part of the life-saving procedures.

Infection source Capnocytophaga canimorsus responsible for infection Doctors suspect the bacterium responsible for the infection was Capnocytophaga canimorsus, which is usually harmless to dogs but can be fatal to humans if it enters the bloodstream. This rare case highlights how ordinary contact with pets is generally safe, but bacteria entering through broken skin can pose a risk. Prompt medical attention for rapidly worsening symptoms remains critical in such cases.

Advertisement

Sepsis explained What is sepsis, how can it be deadly? Sepsis is a life-threatening condition where the body's immune response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs, leading to organ failure. It can progress to septic shock, causing dangerously low blood pressure and possible multi-organ failure. Early treatment with antibiotics and fluids is crucial for survival. Common sources of sepsis include pneumonia, urinary tract infections, abdominal infections, bloodstream infections, and infected wounds or burns.

Advertisement