Singapore AQI soars to 287 amid Indonesian wildfire haze
World
Singapore's air has gotten pretty rough lately, thanks to thick haze drifting in from wildfires burning in Indonesia.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to 287, way above safe levels and much worse than Delhi's 165 on the same day.
El Nino worsens Indonesia fire season
This wildfire season is among the worst Indonesia has seen in over a decade, with dry El Nino weather.
East Timor even closed schools for three days because of the smoke.
Indonesia's president has sent more than 69,000 people to fight the fires, but pollution levels, especially PM2.5 and PM10, remain high.
It's a tough reminder that tackling climate issues often needs teamwork across countries.