The incident happened on March 12

Singapore: French teen faces jail for licking vending machine straw

By Snehil Singh 12:57 pm Apr 27, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

An 18-year-old French student, identified as Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, is facing legal trouble in Singapore after he posted a video of himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and putting it back. The incident happened on March 12 at a shopping center and was shared on Instagram with the caption "city is not safe." The video was widely circulated and sparked public outrage, even being picked up by local news outlets.