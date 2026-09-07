Singapore probes 'racist' comments against Indians after Nepal flash floods
What's the story
Singapore authorities have launched an investigation into "racist and xenophobic" comments against people of Indian origin. The remarks came after the August 26 flash floods near Nepal-Tibet, which left nine Singaporeans missing and the Singapore Airlines-Air India partnership. Senior Minister K Shanmugam called the comments "shameful" and "totally unacceptable." He said police are looking into the matter.
Minister
Media outlets pulled down several comments
Speaking to the media, Shanmugam said, "There is news that Air India will seek fresh equity from shareholders like Singapore Airlines. That has given rise to anti-Indian racist ranting online. For example, references to snakes, curry, black magic and parathas."
He said some of the racist comments that have surfaced online have originated and have been fanned from overseas.
He earlier condemned the remarks as "shameful, nasty, and totally unacceptable," noting that media outlets had to remove several comments.
Online abuse
Social media posts suggested missing were 'not our own'
The missing Singaporeans have been identified as Rengarajan Prabu, Shalinny Deavy Elan Sozan, Subramaniam Diraviam, Rajesvaran Ayyavoo, Estee Loeh, Ghosh Aditi, Ng Kit Kuen, Shubakshi Rawla and Sumit Rawla.
Shanmugam pointed out social media posts after the tragedy that suggested those missing were "not our own."
He also singled out a comment that said "all ABNNs look the same," the abbreviation being a derogatory term for Indian nationals.
Official response
Such views shouldn't be dismissed as 'harmless online chatter': Wong
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has also condemned the online abuse, saying prejudice against any community should never be accepted or normalized.
He acknowledged that while such views don't represent Singapore, they shouldn't be dismissed as "harmless online chatter."
Wong warned that if left unchecked, such behavior could deepen mistrust between communities and pull society apart.
Demographic context
Tensions over foreign workers
Singapore has a population of over six million, with 75% Chinese, 15% Malays, and about nine percent Indians.
The city-state is grappling with a declining population and relies on foreign talent for its economy.
Similar tensions have arisen in the past over the CECA (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement), a bilateral free trade pact signed between Singapore and India in June 2005, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.