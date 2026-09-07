Singapore probes 'racist' comments against Indians after Nepal flash floods

Speaking to the media, Shanmugam said, "There is news that Air India will seek fresh equity from shareholders like Singapore Airlines. That has given rise to anti-Indian racist ranting online. For example, references to snakes, curry, black magic and parathas."

He said some of the racist comments that have surfaced online have originated and have been fanned from overseas.

He earlier condemned the remarks as "shameful, nasty, and totally unacceptable," noting that media outlets had to remove several comments.