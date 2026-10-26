Six Americans sue Donald Trump over White House press bans
World
Six Americans are suing President Donald Trump, saying his White House unfairly blocked journalists from outlets like CNN and Politico.
Backed by free speech groups, their lawsuit argues these bans violated everyone's right to access independent news and stay informed about what the government is up to.
Citizens seek ruling to protect press
The group, made up of everyday citizens like a civics teacher and a media watchdog, wants the courts to stop future restrictions on reporters and declare these actions unconstitutional.
As the case moves forward, it could help decide how much access journalists (and all of us) have to government information in the future.