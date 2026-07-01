Venezuela's skies turn red amid recent tragedies

Public response

X users predict doom, apocalypse

Social media users were quick to react to the unusual sight. Some saw it as a sign of impending doom, with one user on X saying, "Venezuela must cry out to God! Hard times are coming." Another user said, "It's a sign of death over the whole city. Lord help your people," while another added, "Apocalypse." Many were also mesmerized by the eerie beauty of the sky. One user wrote, "Beautiful but eerie."