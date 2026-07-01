Venezuela's skies turn red amid recent tragedies
What's the story
The sky over Caracas, Venezuela, turned a shocking red and orange on Tuesday evening, leaving residents astonished. The unusual phenomenon was captured in videos that went viral on social media. While some saw it as an ominous sign amid recent tragedies like the twin earthquakes that killed almost 2,000 people, others explained it as a natural occurrence caused by Rayleigh scattering and Saharan dust.
Scientific explanation
What is 'candilazo' phenomenon?
The phenomenon, known as "candilazo," is a result of Rayleigh scattering and Saharan dust. This process scatters shorter wavelengths like blue more than longer ones such as red. The extremely fine Saharan dust acts as a natural filter, allowing only the longest and warmest wavelengths to pass through, resulting in the reddish-orange hue.
Public response
X users predict doom, apocalypse
Social media users were quick to react to the unusual sight. Some saw it as a sign of impending doom, with one user on X saying, "Venezuela must cry out to God! Hard times are coming." Another user said, "It's a sign of death over the whole city. Lord help your people," while another added, "Apocalypse." Many were also mesmerized by the eerie beauty of the sky. One user wrote, "Beautiful but eerie."
Twitter Post
Video shows red skies
🇻🇪 | En Venezuela el cielo se tiñó de rojo. pic.twitter.com/CHBIV9yz3e— Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) July 1, 2026
Ongoing crisis
Red sky adds to Venezuela's recent tragedy
The red sky comes as Venezuela is still reeling from the impact of massive twin earthquakes on June 24, which left nearly 2,000 dead. However, the casualty total is considered to be substantially higher. The US Geological Survey estimates that tens of thousands of people have died. Gianluca Rampolla, the UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela, stated on Monday that the Venezuelan government and UN are preparing to procure 10,000 body bags in anticipation of more deaths.