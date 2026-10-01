Smit Machchhar injured stopping alleged crash attempt on Flydubai flight

On a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Captain Smit Machchhar was hurt while stopping his own co-pilot from allegedly attempting to crash the flight.

The aircraft went into a sudden dive, but Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could help tackle the attacker.

Two off-duty pilots on board then helped land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia. All passengers reached Israel safely, and Saudi officials are now investigating what happened.