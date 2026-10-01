Smit Machchhar injured stopping alleged crash attempt on Flydubai flight
On a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Captain Smit Machchhar was hurt while stopping his own co-pilot from allegedly attempting to crash the flight.
The aircraft went into a sudden dive, but Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could help tackle the attacker.
Two off-duty pilots on board then helped land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia. All passengers reached Israel safely, and Saudi officials are now investigating what happened.
Machchhar in Abu Dhabi, PMs praise
After the incident, Captain Machchhar was flown to Abu Dhabi for treatment. The Indian embassy has been supporting him and his family through it all.
Leaders like India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised his courage and said his actions helped avert a major tragedy, and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu have called him a hero for preventing a disaster midair.