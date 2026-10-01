Smit Machchhar reportedly stabbed as Flydubai flight plunged 13,000ft
A Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turned chaotic when the co-pilot reportedly tried to hijack the plane by stabbing the lead pilot, Smit Machchhar.
The aircraft plunged over 13,000 feet in just 40 seconds; an Israeli fighter pilot later said things could have ended badly if help had come even a bit later.
Pilots and passengers overpowered co pilot
During the confusion, off-duty pilots and passengers managed to step in and overpower the co-pilot after Machchhar got the cockpit door open.
The plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia. Passengers described feeling terrified as oxygen masks did not deploy and power went off.
United Arab Emirates authorities are now investigating possible motives, including whether this was a planned attack.
Repatriation flights are being arranged for shaken passengers.