Smit Machchhar stopped copilot attack on flydubai flight, saving 174
World
Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated for stopping his copilot's shocking cockpit attack on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Thanks to his quick thinking, 174 lives were saved.
Gujarat's chief minister called Machchhar's actions "displayed indomitable bravery" and announced he'll receive the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.
Smit Machchhar recovering in UAE
With more than 13 years of flying experience at airlines such as SpiceJet and flydubai, Machchhar is known for staying calm under pressure.
After the incident, he had surgery in Saudi Arabia and is now recovering in the United Arab Emirates.
Captain Dhawal Patel said Machchhar always had a plan B and plan C in mind, and praised his presence of mind as commendable.