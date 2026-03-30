Some of Pakistan's major terror groups active since 1980s: Report

A recent report by the United States Congressional Research Service (CRS) has revealed that Pakistan has been home to several terrorist organizations, some of which have been active since the 1980s. The report, dated March 25, categorizes these organizations into five groups: global, Afghanistan-focused, India-focused, domestic, and sectarian. The CRS report described Pakistan as the country "most impacted by terrorism," showing a resurgence of militancy since 2021.

Persistent threat Major operations fail to eliminate groups The report also mentions that despite major military operations, including airstrikes and hundreds of thousands of intelligence-based actions, Pakistan has been unable to eliminate these groups. It notes that many organizations designated by the US and the United Nations continue to operate from its soil. Among them is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was formed in the late 1980s and designated as a terrorist organization in 2001.

Ongoing activities Report says Pakistan backs militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), founded in 2000 by Masood Azhar, is another group that remains active across India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Other groups, such as Harakat-ul-Jihad Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin, and Hizbul Mujahideen, are also said to operate from Pakistan. The report supports India's long-held position that Pakistan continues to back such groups. It also mentions The Resistance Front, believed to be linked to LeT.

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Rising violence Pakistan terrorism deaths rose to 4,001 The report also highlights a sharp increase in terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan. After dropping to 365 in 2019, deaths have steadily increased to 4,001 in 2025, the highest level recorded in over a decade. It adds that "Pakistan currently is the country most impacted by terrorism," attributing the surge partly to the resurgence of militant activity following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

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