Pakistan's Khawaja Asif raises alarm over bureaucrats' exodus to Portugal
What's the story
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has raised concerns over the loyalty of senior bureaucrats amid reports of Army Chief Asim Munir's growing influence over governance in Islamabad. He alleged that many government officials have planned to migrate abroad while still in service. In a post on X, Asif claimed that several bureaucrats have made countries like Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom their permanent residences over recent years, with Portugal emerging as a particularly preferred destination.
Alleged exodus
Portugal hotspot for bureaucratic migration: Asif
"They [bureaucrats] prepared for this while they were employed by the Government of Pakistan, doing so under a deliberate plan. This raises questions about their commitment to their homeland and their jobs during their tenure," Asif said.
He said he had raised the issue on social media months ago.
The minister claimed that those whose names came up in the matter were influential bureaucrats who held key positions and were close to successive governments.
Corruption claims
Person who arranged residency for bureaucrats has fled: Asif
Asif also alleged that a person who arranged permanent residency for bureaucrats has fled after taking large amounts of money from influential officials.
The minister didn't name the bureaucrats or provide evidence to back his allegations.
He asked if senior officials who enjoyed the perks and privileges of public office viewed Pakistan as a mere temporary stop before moving abroad.
"Does it rise above all doubt and suspicion, or are they merely in transit?"
Expert opinion
Tilak Devasher reacts to Asif's allegations
Former Indian intelligence official and Pakistan expert Tilak Devasher reacted to Asif's allegations, questioning if senior bureaucrats are losing faith in Pakistan's future.
"Def Min Khawaja Asif has revealed that a significant number of govt officers had prepared for their relocation abroad while still serving...Portugal is the new favorite destination for the bureaucratic exodus."
Devasher further asked, "Since bureaucrats have their ear to the ground, is it a case of rats deserting a sinking ship?"
Past probes
Summons issued in Pakistan over alleged property purchases in Portugal
The issue of Pakistani bureaucrats allegedly buying property in Portugal had come up before.
In August 2025, Pakistan's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) decided to summon relevant government departments for information on the matter.
However, sources in Pakistan's Establishment Division and National Accountability Bureau said they were unaware of evidence supporting Asif's claim that over half of the country's bureaucracy had bought property in Portugal or sought foreign citizenship, the News International reported.