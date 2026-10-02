South Korea demands apology from Kyiv over North Korean POWs
World
South Korea is upset with Ukraine for revealing that two North Korean prisoners of war were sent to South Korea, a detail South Korea says was supposed to stay private.
Lee Jae Myung is now demanding a public apology from Kyiv, warning of "additional measures" if it doesn't happen.
Andrii Sybiha reportedly described the row as a "diplomatic misunderstanding."
Ukraine seeks calm with South Korea
Ukraine's foreign minister says they want to smooth things over and still see South Korea as an important partner.
Meanwhile, tensions are rising, with Kyrylo Budanov hinting this could impact military dynamics in the region.
Even though South Korea has offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it's not been supportive of providing air defense systems.