South Korea deploying destroyer, patrol plane, and EOD near Hormuz
World
South Korea is gearing up to send a destroyer, patrol plane, and explosive ordnance disposal team to waters near the Strait of Hormuz, hoping to keep vital shipping lanes safe as U.S.-Iran tensions disrupt the area.
Their anti-piracy unit, Cheonghae, will now cover waters near Hormuz (pending parliament's OK), focusing on protecting commercial ships (no combat plans involved).
Seoul cites Lee Jae Myung's policy
South Korea says it's not picking sides in the conflict and is sticking with President Lee Jae Myung's non-intervention policy.
Even with warnings from Iran, Seoul just wants to keep its trade routes open and help maintain stability in a tense region.