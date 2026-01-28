South Korea ex-first lady sentenced to 20 months in jail
What's the story
A South Korean court has sentenced former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption. The Seoul Central District Court found her guilty of accepting bribes from Unification Church officials in exchange for political favors. However, the court cleared her of charges related to stock price manipulation and violating political funding laws.
Legal proceedings
Court's ruling and prosecutors' demands
The court's ruling can be appealed by either Kim or the prosecutors. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence and fines of 2.9 billion won (approximately $2 million). They accused Kim of accepting luxury items such as Chanel bags and a diamond necklace from South Korea's Unification Church in return for political favors.
Defense stance
Kim's response to charges and court's findings
Kim had denied all the charges against her. Her lawyer said they would review the ruling and consider appealing the bribery conviction. The court found insufficient evidence to prove that Kim manipulated stock prices or violated political funding laws by receiving opinion polls from a power broker in exchange for influencing poll candidate choices.
Church's position
Unification Church's stance on gifts and ongoing trials
The Unification Church has said that the gifts were given to Kim without any expectations. Its leader, Han Hak-ja, who is also on trial, has denied directing bribes to Kim. The ruling comes as several trials are underway following investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals involving him and his wife.