South Korea won't charge visa fee from Indian group tourists
What's the story
South Korea has decided to extend its visa processing fee waiver for group tourists from India and five other countries. The countries include China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia. The extension will be in effect till June 2026. The move is aimed at boosting inbound tourism and supporting the country's travel sector after years of pandemic-related disruptions.
Economic boost
Visa fee waiver part of broader tourism recovery plan
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced the extension today. He said, "The plan is to maintain momentum in inbound tourism." The fee exemption applies to C-3-2 visas, which usually have a processing fee of 18,000 won (around ₹1,117). This move is part of South Korea's larger strategy to attract international visitors and revive its economy through tourism.
Travel promotion
Visa fee waiver expected to boost tourism
The extension of the visa fee waiver is expected to make travel easier for tour groups from these countries. It is also likely to promote tourism ahead of the peak summer season. South Korea has seen a steady increase in inbound tourists recently and authorities are hopeful that this move will further boost travel from key Asian markets.