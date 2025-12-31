South Korea won't charge visa fee from Indian group tourists

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced the extension today. He said, "The plan is to maintain momentum in inbound tourism." The fee exemption applies to C-3-2 visas, which usually have a processing fee of 18,000 won (around ₹1,117). This move is part of South Korea's larger strategy to attract international visitors and revive its economy through tourism.

Travel promotion

Visa fee waiver expected to boost tourism

The extension of the visa fee waiver is expected to make travel easier for tour groups from these countries. It is also likely to promote tourism ahead of the peak summer season. South Korea has seen a steady increase in inbound tourists recently and authorities are hopeful that this move will further boost travel from key Asian markets.