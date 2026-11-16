South Korea inspects students' glasses during CSAT after AI cheating
South Korea is now checking students' glasses during college entrance exams after a recent scandal where someone used a microcamera and AI to cheat.
Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin says these inspections are needed to keep the CSAT fair for everyone.
Government plans tougher CSAT safeguards
Smart devices, including high-tech glasses, have been banned from exams since July 2026, with notices posted outside every exam room warning of exam bans and criminal penalties.
Staff are keeping an eye out for rule-breakers, and Prime Minister Han Seong-sook has said the government would form an emergency team to prepare measures to safeguard the CSAT and urged officials to develop AI-based detection technology.
There is even talk of raising the ban from 1 year to between 3 and 10 years, plus possible radio signal detectors in future tests, all aimed at making exams trustworthy again.