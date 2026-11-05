South Korea shifts Cheonghae naval unit toward Strait of Hormuz
World
South Korea is moving its Cheonghae naval unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to better protect its people and key shipping routes.
This shift comes as the government faces calls for more support in the Iran conflict and looks to keep trade flowing safely through a tense region.
Cheonghae may operate near Duqm, Oman
The Cheonghae unit may soon operate near Oman's Duqm port, about 650km from Hormuz, with extra crew and a new patrol aircraft joining the team.
These upgrades help South Korea keep an eye on vital oil shipments, especially since most of its oil comes from the Middle East.
President Lee Jae Myung says they're focused on security without getting dragged into direct conflict, showing just how important safe seas are for everyone back home.