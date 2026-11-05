South Korea shifts Cheonghae naval unit toward Strait of Hormuz

The Cheonghae unit may soon operate near Oman's Duqm port, about 650km from Hormuz, with extra crew and a new patrol aircraft joining the team.

These upgrades help South Korea keep an eye on vital oil shipments, especially since most of its oil comes from the Middle East.

President Lee Jae Myung says they're focused on security without getting dragged into direct conflict, showing just how important safe seas are for everyone back home.