South Korea to train 500,000 personnel to become 'drone warriors'
What's the story
South Korea is planning to transform its military strategy by training all branches of its armed forces in drone operations. The initiative, announced by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, aims to turn half a million military personnel into "drone warriors." Ahn emphasized the importance of drones in modern warfare, calling them a "gamechanger on the battlefield." "All soldiers should be able to use drones like a second personal firearm," Ahn, who heads the defense ministry in Seoul, said on Friday.
Procurement strategy
Procurement of commercial drones for training
He said that wars in Ukraine and the Middle East had proved that drones were now a "gamechanger on the battlefield." As part of this ambitious plan, South Korea intends to acquire around 11,000 commercial drones for training by the end of this year. This number is expected to increase to 60,000 by 2029. In addition, over 20,000 low-cost disposable combat drones are planned for procurement by 2030.
Strategic response
North Korea's expanding weapons capabilities
The move comes as North Korea continues to expand its weapons capabilities, posing a threat to South Korean military and civilian facilities. Notably, in 2022, five small North Korean drones infiltrated South Korean airspace, exposing vulnerabilities in Seoul's security. One of the drones allegedly entered the no-fly zone above the presidential palace. The military dispatched aircraft and attack helicopters and fired over 100 bullets but failed to down a single drone.
Technology advancement
Development of K-Lucas system
To counter these threats, Seoul also plans to fast-track the development of the K-Lucas system. This long-range loitering munition is inspired by the American Lucas drone and Iran's Shahed-136 suicide drone, which Russia extensively uses in Ukraine. The strategy also includes expanding counter-drone systems such as laser and high-power microwave weapons.
Military collaboration
North Korea's drone warfare expertise bolstered by Russia
North Korea's drone capabilities have improved significantly, thanks to its military cooperation with Russia. Analysts say this partnership has provided Pyongyang with battlefield data and tactics that would have taken years to develop independently. North Korea has sent thousands of troops to support Russian forces in Ukraine, giving them first-hand experience in large-scale drone warfare.