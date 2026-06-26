South Korea to train 500,000 personnel to become 'drone warriors'

Procurement strategy

Procurement of commercial drones for training

He said that wars in Ukraine and the Middle East had proved that drones were now a "gamechanger on the battlefield." As part of this ambitious plan, South Korea intends to acquire around 11,000 commercial drones for training by the end of this year. This number is expected to increase to 60,000 by 2029. In addition, over 20,000 low-cost disposable combat drones are planned for procurement by 2030.