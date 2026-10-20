South Korea vows resolute punishment over North Korea border threats
South Korea has put its foot down, promising "resolute punishment" if North Korea keeps up its recent military threats.
This comes after Pyongyang threatened to deploy additional tactical strike weapons along the border and resume loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South.
Seoul says it's ready to take firm action to keep things from boiling over on the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea defends countermeasures, checks readiness
North Korea's moves have pushed tensions higher, and South Korea is defending its own countermeasures, like warning shots and border broadcasts, as necessary steps.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's efforts at diplomacy are hitting roadblocks, especially after landmines injured South Korean soldiers.
Top military officials are checking front-line readiness, with Seoul insisting it will respond firmly to keep peace in the region.