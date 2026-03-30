Spain closes airspace to US aircraft involved in Iran war

Spain has closed its airspace to United States military aircraft involved in attacks on Iran . "We don't authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran," Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said. The move goes beyond Spain's earlier refusal to allow joint military base operations with the US in the country.

Operational impact Detour around Spain for US planes The closure of Spanish airspace will force US military planes to take a detour around Spain on their way to targets in the Middle East. However, this restriction does not apply to emergency situations. The decision was first reported by Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing military sources. Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo explained that this decision is part of Spain's broader stance against participating in or contributing to a war that was "initiated unilaterally and against international law."

Government position Trump threatens Iran Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been a strong critic of US and Israeli actions in Iran, calling them reckless and illegal. When the war started, Sanchez had said the world could not solve its problems with conflicts and bombs. In response to Spain's decision, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Madrid over the denial of military base use. "Spain has been terrible...We're going to cut off all trade with Spain," he told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Advertisement