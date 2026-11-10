Spanish train drivers strike cancels 40% services after deadly crashes
Spanish train drivers are on strike, leading to 40% of long- and medium-distance services were canceled.
The walkout follows two recent deadly crashes on the Madrid-Seville line, with drivers demanding better safety measures.
Major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona have been hit hard: 90% of commuter trains in Madrid and half in Barcelona are out of service, leaving thousands scrambling for alternatives.
Spanish drivers' union demands safety upgrades
The strike was triggered by a tragic crash last month that killed at least 69 people, with an earlier accident in southern Spain in January claiming 46 lives.
Both incidents have put a spotlight on rail safety issues in Spain. Even King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are set to attend the victims' funeral, highlighting how urgent these concerns have become.
The drivers' union says it has been asking for safety upgrades since talks with the government broke down in April.