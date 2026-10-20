Special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo
World
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo on October 20, 2026.
This comes after the US under President Trump pulled back on military aid and intelligence sharing, moves that have left Ukraine feeling exposed and worried about being pressured into accepting Russian demands.
Witkoff's main mission: draft a new proposal for talks with Russia, which he'll later take to President Putin.
Norway PM EU NATO E-4 present
This isn't just a one-on-one. Norway's prime minister, and representatives from the EU, NATO, and E-4 countries, will also be there, showing how international (and high-stakes) these discussions are.
The group aims to come up with a unified game plan for dealing with Russia going forward.