'Split in regime': Rubio claims Iran signaled willingness for talks
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that Washington is getting signals from Iran through multiple channels about its interest in negotiations, which have been put on hold after both sides resumed strikes. Speaking to CNN, Rubio said, "We are receiving signals through multiple channels of Iran's desire to negotiate, but there is a growing split within the regime."
Ongoing conflict
US strikes against Iran
Rubio's comments come as the United States continues its military operations against Iran.
The US has said that these strikes are aimed at crippling Iran's military capabilities, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
US forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday as concerns grew over shipping in Hormuz, with Iran claiming that two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilized.
Strategic control
Strait of Hormuz
Rubio has accused Tehran of using Hormuz as a bargaining chip in the conflict.
He called on other nations to step up in protecting global shipping routes by providing equipment or financial support.
"It's clear that Iran, at least some people...want to control the straits and hold that as leverage against the world," he said.
"The United States will do...what it needs to to protect global shipping, but other countries need to begin to step up," he added.
Diplomatic stance
We're always open to real diplomacy'
Rubio has also said that the US is open to negotiations with Iran but any agreement must be real and enforceable.
"I think we're always open to diplomacy. It has to be real. It has to be a deal that they're willing to live by," he said.
Rubio also stressed that Iran cannot have an agreement in place while violating its terms. "They can't have an MOU that's alive if they're violating the terms of it," he said.