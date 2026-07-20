'Split in regime': Rubio claims Iran signaled willingness for talks 

Rubio has accused Tehran of using Hormuz as a bargaining chip in the conflict.

He called on other nations to step up in protecting global shipping routes by providing equipment or financial support.

"It's clear that Iran, at least some people...want to control the straits and hold that as leverage against the world," he said.

"The United States will do...what it needs to to protect global shipping, but other countries need to begin to step up," he added.