Sri Lanka raises judges' retirement ages to 67 and 65
Sri Lanka just passed a new law upping the retirement age for Supreme Court judges from 65 to 67 and for Court of Appeal judges from 63 to 65.
The government says this will help speed up justice, but not everyone's convinced: opposition parties and lawyers worry it could hurt judicial independence.
Some MPs even showed up in black to protest.
Sri Lanka critics seek public referendum
While the government insists this isn't about extending political power, critics want a public referendum before the change becomes final.
The Bar Association protested that the amendment would "undermine judicial independence," while several opposition leaders argue that big decisions like this should get more than just Parliament's approval, with some taking their concerns all the way to the Supreme Court.