Saudi Arabia: Sri Lankan sentenced to death over Facebook post
What's the story
A 24-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil migrant worker, Sivarasa Anojan, has reportedly been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over a Facebook post deemed insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The appellate court increased his punishment from an initial five-year prison term and a fine of three million Saudi Riyals after the prosecution appealed for harsher punishment under Sharia law. Anojan's case began with a social media dispute after an incident during a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka.
Social media dispute
Controversy started with derogatory remarks about Hindu beliefs
Media reports say the controversy started when derogatory remarks were made against Hindu beliefs on social media.
Anojan then posted a comment that Saudi authorities found insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
He later deleted the post and apologized in a video on Facebook, but it had already been reported to Saudi authorities.
Legal proceedings
Anojan was initially sentenced to 5 years in prison
Anojan, who went to Saudi Arabia for work in September 2025, was arrested on July 2, 2026.
He was initially sentenced by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court under Saudi Arabia's Anti-Cyber Crime Law. The court also ordered confiscation of the electronic device involved and closure of his social media account.
After an appeal was filed on Anojan's behalf, the appellate court imposed a death sentence on September 17.
Ongoing negotiations
Sri Lanka exploring legal options to appeal death sentence
Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry is now pursuing legal and diplomatic avenues in the case.
The ministry has been in touch with Saudi authorities through its embassy in Riyadh. It is also considering legal options to appeal against the death sentence, Ada Derana reported.
Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on September 22 that the government was exploring all possible options, including sending a delegation to Saudi Arabia with a letter from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake seeking clemency from the Saudi King.
Public support
Anojan's family and supporters seek intervention for clemency
Meanwhile, Anojan's family and supporters have been seeking intervention to stop the death sentence from being carried out.
His parents had earlier appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for help, citing financial constraints in paying the fine and legal costs.
The case has sparked campaigns and protests in parts of Sri Lanka demanding his release and clemency.
Sri Lankan authorities are now reviewing the written Saudi judgment while continuing diplomatic efforts with Riyadh.