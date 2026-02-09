UK PM Starmer's chief of staff resigns over Epstein-linked appointment

Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has resigned after advising the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the United Kingdom ambassador to the United States. The decision has been widely criticized due to Mandelson's connections with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In his resignation letter, McSweeney admitted that advising Mandelson's appointment was a "serious error."

Controversial revelations Police investigation launched into potential misconduct The controversy intensified after new documents were released in the United States revealed that Mandelson continued to associate with Epstein even after his conviction. These disclosures have led to a police investigation into possible misconduct in public office. The investigation is probing whether Mandelson leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein during his tenure as a government minister amid the global financial crisis of 2009 and 2010.

Resignation impact Calls for reform in vetting process McSweeney was instrumental in Mandelson's appointment. He was also widely seen within the Labour party as central to the Downing Street's attempts to manage the release of the Epstein-related material. In his resignation letter, he stressed on overhauling the vetting process to prevent future mistakes like this one. He wrote, "I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future."

Career overview McSweeney's political journey Born on April 19, 1977, in Macroom, County Cork, Ireland, McSweeney hails from a family considered to be accomplished. His father was an accountant, while his grandfather served in the Irish Republican Army. He moved to London at 17 and joined the Labour Party in 1997. He has since held several strategic roles within the party, including running Starmer's leadership campaign in 2020 and becoming head of political strategy at Downing Street after Labour's victory in the 2024 general election.

