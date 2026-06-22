Starmer to resign today? What may have led to downfall 

PMs

6th PM to depart office in 10 years

He has also struggled to deliver promised economic growth, mend damaged public services, and lower the cost of living and has been crippled by repeated missteps, including his decision to appoint Mandelson. Starmer has vowed to remain in the position, but pressure is increasing as more and more Labour Party colleagues determine his time is up. If Starmer resigns, he will become the sixth prime minister to depart office in the last 10 years.