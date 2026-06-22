Starmer to resign today? What may have led to downfall
What's the story
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly considering resigning from his post on Monday. The decision comes as he faces criticism from within his own party and cabinet, particularly after the Labour Party's poor performance in recent elections. Rival Andy Burnham's victory in a special election in Greater Manchester has also intensified pressure on Starmer to step down.
Leadership challenge
Burnham's win sparks leadership discussions
After Burnham's victory in Makerfield, where he defeated Nigel Farage's Reform UK party by a large margin, there has reportedly been overwhelming pressure from Labour MPs to make way for Burnham to become party leader. According to The Independent, 47% of Labour members would choose Burnham as leader over Starmer. During a BBC Question Time event in Makerfield, Burnham stated that if a contest for Labour leadership were to be held, he would challenge Starmer.
Party discontent
Calls for resignation from cabinet members
UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, home secretary Shabana Mahmood, and energy secretary Ed Miliband have all called for Starmer to resign or set a timeline for his exit. In a further blow to the embattled Labour leader, US President Donald Trump said he "will resign as prime minister" due to perceived failures in immigration and energy policies.
Leadership crisis
Deteriorating popularity, policy mistakes, and scandals
Starmer has been under increasing pressure to resign following months of deteriorating popularity, policy mistakes, and scandals. The premier came under pressure in February after allegations from the Epstein files regarding Peter Mandelson, whom Starmer chose as the UK's ambassador to the United States in December 2024, were made public. His party's drubbing in local and regional polls in England, Scotland and Wales last month has only intensified the pressure on him.
PMs
6th PM to depart office in 10 years
He has also struggled to deliver promised economic growth, mend damaged public services, and lower the cost of living and has been crippled by repeated missteps, including his decision to appoint Mandelson. Starmer has vowed to remain in the position, but pressure is increasing as more and more Labour Party colleagues determine his time is up. If Starmer resigns, he will become the sixth prime minister to depart office in the last 10 years.