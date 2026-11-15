Starting today Beijing bans drones citywide after June plane crash
Starting today, Beijing has completely banned owning, storing, or bringing drones into the city: no exceptions for hobbyists or casual flyers.
This sweeping rule covers the entire city (yes, both urban and rural areas) and comes after a plane crash into Beijing's tallest building back in June 2026 sparked serious concerns about airspace safety.
Beijing fines confiscates drones with exemptions
If you're caught with a drone in Beijing now, you could face a fine and lose your equipment.
The only people allowed to use drones are those working in counterterrorism, law enforcement, emergency relief, agriculture, or scientific research.
Before the ban kicked in, owners were told to sell their devices at buyback points or move them out of the city.