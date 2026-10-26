Storm Boelo: most Yorkshire homes regain power, 13,000 remain offline
World
After Storm Boelo knocked out electricity to thousands in Yorkshire, most homes now have their lights back on.
Northern Powergrid says about 13,000 customers were expected to still be without power on Monday morning (October 26).
Meanwhile, Leeds Bradford Airport is back to its regular schedule, though travel across the region isn't totally smooth yet.
Leeds Bradford flights resume, trains disrupted
Flights at Leeds Bradford Airport are running again, but travelers should double-check with their airlines just in case.
Trains are still a bit all over the place: Northern has cut back service on some routes, and certain stops like Headingley and Weeton (Leeds-York line) and Bramley (Leeds-Chester line) are being skipped for now.