Strait of Hormuz attacks hit at least 10 ships
World
The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global shipping, has seen a surge in attacks since the U.S.-Iran conflict ramped up.
Since Sunday, at least 10 ships were hit, leaving two seafarers have been reported missing and a container ship reportedly sunk.
These incidents have made an already tense situation even more complicated, with Iran pushing back against US and Israeli actions.
Attacks nearly doubled to 23 incidents
Since the start of October, attacks in the strait have nearly doubled to 23 incidents,
even as oil shipments have almost returned to prewar levels at the start of October but have since fallen back.