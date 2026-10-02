Strait of Hormuz sees 19 LNG cargoes transit in September
World
September saw the highest monthly level of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, even with ongoing conflicts in the region.
S&P Global Energy reports 19 LNG cargoes, 13 from Qatar and six from the UAE, passed through this crucial route, up from 15 in June.
The boost reflects how trade is adapting despite rising tensions.
LNG vessels use dark transit
With security concerns running high, some LNG ships are now turning off their tracking systems, a move called dark transit, to avoid being spotted.
Vessels like Al Kharaitiyat and Al Gharrafa briefly disappeared from radar before reappearing near India, showing just how tricky it's become to keep energy supplies moving safely through Hormuz these days.