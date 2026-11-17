Tanker suffers 'significant damage' in Hormuz attack; 4th in 24hrs
What's the story
A tanker was reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. Reports state this is the fourth such attack in the past 24 hours in the region. The Iranian Navy also confirmed the incident, stating that the vessel suffered "significant damage." The UKMTO reported that the tanker was disabled and its engine room was set ablaze. However, all crew members onboard are safe.
Restricted zone
Offending tanker turned off navigation systems: Iranian Navy
The Iranian Navy confirmed that the tanker was traveling in a restricted area with its navigation systems turned off.
"The offending tanker, which was traveling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems," it said.
The Navy warned that illegal movement without coordination with armed forces could result in encounters with mines and fires.
Shipping caution
Iran has warned shipping operators
Iran has repeatedly warned shipping operators against entering the restricted maritime area amid ongoing US-Israel conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz remains heavily guarded and at the center of tensions between Iran and Western powers.
Two oil tankers hit naval mines while trying to use a prohibited route in Hormuz, resulting in explosions and fires on board.
Explosions reported
Iran claims 6 tankers sunk since Sunday
Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported "several very powerful explosions" lit up the sky over the Strait of Hormuz for hours. They said six tankers have caught fire and sunk since Sunday.
Separately, Iran's army confirmed a third oil tanker was immobilized after hitting a naval mine in the prohibited zone east of Hormuz on Monday.
Twitter Post
UKMTO's post on X
UKMTO WARNING 208-26— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 16, 2026
Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/1JXxssoZve#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/SU61tvuxKj