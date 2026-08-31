Stranger's 'run, water' scream saved 370 Nepali students, teachers 

The school day had just started when the warning spread across the campus.

Hostel students were having breakfast when they heard the man's warning, prompting an immediate evacuation.

Older students from Grades 7-10 ran toward a forested hill behind the school as floodwaters came gushing in while teachers assisted younger children through thick mud to higher ground.

English teacher Somlal Dangol said no one expected such a massive flood, which delayed their escape along usual paths.