Jeffrey Epstein death: Pathologist calls for fresh investigation

Dr Michael Baden, a pathologist who observed the autopsy of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has called for a fresh investigation into his death. Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner had ruled his death a suicide by hanging. However, Dr Baden disagrees with this conclusion and believes that Epstein's death was more consistent with strangulation.

Unresolved questions Epstein's death most likely caused by strangulation pressure: Baden Dr Baden, who was invited by Epstein's family to observe the post-mortem examination, has consistently questioned the official ruling. He told The Telegraph that "his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging." He added that further investigation is warranted based on all available information. The official autopsy report noted three neck fractures: one on the hyoid bone and two on the thyroid cartilage.

Shared doubts Legal team also expressed dissatisfaction with medical examiner's findings Epstein's legal team had also expressed dissatisfaction with the medical examiner's findings, echoing Dr Baden's concerns. The pathologist had earlier told Fox News in August 2019 that "the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide." He reiterated his position to The Telegraph, saying the autopsy findings are more consistent with a crushing injury from homicidal strangulation than hanging by suicide.

Advertisement

Unresolved issues Report details security failures at Metropolitan Correctional Center The circumstances surrounding Epstein's death have been further complicated by documented security failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. A 2023 report by the US Department of Justice detailed multiple lapses, including failure to conduct routine cell checks and falsifying records. On the night before his death, Epstein's cellmate was transferred out without replacement, and required checks weren't conducted for hours after lockdown.

Advertisement