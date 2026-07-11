India, New Zealand elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership
What's the story
India and New Zealand have elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, PTI reported. The leaders agreed on a roadmap titled "India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030," which aims to double bilateral trade in goods and services from NZ$3.5 billion (₹19,230 crore) annually at present to NZ$7 billion (₹38,460 crore) by 2030.
Strategic goals
'Roadmap to 2030' envisions long-term vision for strategic partnership
The "Roadmap to 2030" is a comprehensive blueprint that seeks to enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, security, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges over the next four years. It also envisions a long-term vision for the Strategic Partnership by strengthening existing cooperation mechanisms and exploring new avenues of collaboration for both bilateral and multilateral forums. The leaders welcomed the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand, which aims to remove trade barriers and increase cooperation.
Joint efforts
Leaders committed to combat terrorism in all forms
The joint statement emphasized both countries' commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. PM Modi and PM Luxon condemned recent terrorist attacks in India and called for accountability. They also agreed on establishing a maritime security dialogue to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's assertiveness. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region while stressing the need to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Economic partnership
NZ can support India's 'Viksit Bharat' goal
New Zealand can support India's "Viksit Bharat" goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 through cooperation in various sectors. These include trade, agriculture, skills development, innovation, and clean energy. The leaders also welcomed discussions between India's Directorate General of Shipping and Maritime New Zealand on the recognition of seafarer competency certificates. This would enhance mobility for seafarers and strengthen cooperation between maritime authorities of both countries.