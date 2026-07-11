India, New Zealand elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership

Strategic goals

'Roadmap to 2030' envisions long-term vision for strategic partnership

The "Roadmap to 2030" is a comprehensive blueprint that seeks to enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, security, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges over the next four years. It also envisions a long-term vision for the Strategic Partnership by strengthening existing cooperation mechanisms and exploring new avenues of collaboration for both bilateral and multilateral forums. The leaders welcomed the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand, which aims to remove trade barriers and increase cooperation.