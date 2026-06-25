164 dead after 2 powerful earthquakes rock Venezuela 

Aftermath response

Rescue operations underway in Caracas

The exact death toll is expected to be substantially higher, considering the number of collapsed and damaged structures. Rodríguez said at least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the major two earthquakes. "We are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," Rodriguez said in an appearance on state television. The USGS predicts that the final death toll could run into thousands, with a significant chance it could exceed 10,000.