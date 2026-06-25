164 dead after 2 powerful earthquakes rock Venezuela
What's the story
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 people had been confirmed dead and 971 injured after two powerful earthquakes hit the country on Wednesday night. The first earthquake, measuring 7.2 magnitude, struck about 160km west of Caracas. A second tremor with a magnitude of 7.5 followed less than a minute later. These were the strongest quakes to hit Venezuela in over a century.
Aftermath response
Rescue operations underway in Caracas
The exact death toll is expected to be substantially higher, considering the number of collapsed and damaged structures. Rodríguez said at least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the major two earthquakes. "We are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," Rodriguez said in an appearance on state television. The USGS predicts that the final death toll could run into thousands, with a significant chance it could exceed 10,000.
Appeal
Economic losses will most likely be between $10-$100 billion
In the interview, Rodríguez stated that she is coordinating with the UN to deploy rescuers and the International Monetary Fund to establish an initial $200 million fund for rebuilding the country. The quakes' impact could exacerbate the already-struggling economy. Early modeling by the US Geological Survey predicts economic damages ranging from $10 billion to $100 billion.
Global response
International aid begins to arrive
In the wake of the disaster, international aid has started pouring in. The United States is sending search and rescue teams along with medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela. Qatar, Mexico, El Salvador have also sent rescue personnel. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has ordered immediate humanitarian aid for emergency support. A website set up to track missing persons listed almost 6,600 people as unaccounted for a little after 2:00am local time.
Infrastructure impact
Hospital staff asked to double up on night shift
The quakes came as the country was celebrating a national holiday marking the 1821 Battle of Carabobo, a decisive victory by Venezuelan independence leader Simon Bolivar over the Spanish colonial authority. Staff at Caracas' Hospital de Clinicas have been instructed to double up on the night shift to treat injured patients, according to a staffer there. The International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies said they were activating response mechanisms to assist in treating earthquake survivors.