US Navy sailors jumping off warship amid prolonged Iran war
What's the story
Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have reportedly attempted to jump overboard due to mental health issues and an extended Middle East deployment. The aircraft carrier, which has been at sea for 250 consecutive days, was originally scheduled to return in May but remains deployed as the United States continues military operations related to its conflict with Iran. The deployment has now entered its fifth month of combat operations against Iran.
Family worries
Family members confront Navy leadership
Families of the sailors have raised concerns about their mental health, with some reporting suicidal thoughts.
At a recent town hall meeting in San Diego, around 200 family members confronted Navy leadership over these issues.
According to the Military Times, one spouse revealed her husband texted her saying he hopes he doesn't wake up tomorrow.
Another family member accused Navy leadership of breaking trust with them.
Family
Sailor saw a shipmate about to jump overboard
Annabelle Loma told Military Times that her husband attempted to jump overboard when his deployment was continually extended.
"He's scared...thinks he'll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out, his 13-year career is ruined, just like that," she said.
In a separate incident, a sailor saw a shipmate about to jump overboard, according to the sailor's wife, Maria Rodriguez.
Rodriguez stated that her husband yelled out to the sailor before approaching the subject and pulling them back.
Deployment impact
Only 2 days ashore since November
The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego on November 21 for a Pacific deployment but was redirected to the Middle East after tensions with Iran escalated.
Since then, sailors have had only two days ashore in Guam and Oman.
Roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines remain on deployment that began November 21.
Living conditions
Moldy showers, broken toilets: Congressman Levin
The poor living conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln have added to the stress.
Reports of food and water shortages, broken toilets and laundry facilities, mold, and long periods without hot water have surfaced.
Democratic Congressman Mike Levin described these conditions as "moldy showers, broken toilets," adding that sailors were served inadequate meals without basic hygiene products like soap or toothpaste.
Official response
Navy disputes claims of suicidal behavior increase
Despite the reports, the Navy has disputed claims of a rise in suicidal behavior aboard the carrier.
According to the Guardian, a Navy official said they have not identified an increase in reported suicidal ideation or suicide attempts.
The official added that sailors have access to onboard deployment-resilience counselors and chaplains, with their health and well-being being a priority.