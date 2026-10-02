Students across France block schools amid protests over education conditions
World
Students across France are taking to the streets, blocking schools and demanding action on packed classrooms, not enough teachers, and run-down facilities.
Things have gotten tense: 1,027 lycees have seen some disruption, with 222 high schools/lycees facing blockades.
There have been 1,949 arrests and 305 injured officers so far.
Laurent Nunez calls French protests unbridled
Government officials are calling out the violence; Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described it as "unbridled."
Some blame radical groups for stirring things up, but opposition leaders like Jean-Luc Melenchon say protests should stay peaceful.
The unrest is happening as inflation and fuel prices rise in France, and, with a big presidential election coming up in 2027, everyone is watching closely.