Students across France protest overcrowded classrooms and rundown schools
Students all over France are protesting against overcrowded classrooms and rundown schools, with officials now calling the unrest "urban violence."
What started in the Paris region has quickly spread nationwide: about 900 demonstrations, blockades and related incidents have led to more than 160 school closures, and many schools would switch to online classes.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called an emergency meeting on Thursday, October 1, as things escalated.
Students detained, La France Insoumise criticized
The protests have resulted in injuries and hundreds of student detentions, 625 on Wednesday. There has also been property damage from attempted arson in cities like Nantes.
Meanwhile, the left-wing La France Insoumise party is under fire for allegedly fueling the protests but insists it stands for nonviolence and has criticized how police handled things.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray says he is to meet pupil representatives on Friday to talk through their concerns.